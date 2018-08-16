Symantec (SYMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,398,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 8,514,851 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYMC. UBS Group lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

