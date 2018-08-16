Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Director Acquires $291,319.16 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director William J. Cadogan acquired 56,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $291,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

