Syndicate (SYNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Syndicate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Syndicate has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $31,825.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010910 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syndicate Profile

Syndicate (SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

