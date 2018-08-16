Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W W Grainger were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.9% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,612.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

GWW stock opened at $360.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $365.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

