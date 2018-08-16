TEX (TXH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TEX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

TXH stock remained flat at $GBX 112.50 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. TEX has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.35 ($1.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

About TEX

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

