The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 241,119 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

KO stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

