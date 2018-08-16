Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera Sells 15,728 Shares

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $147,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,258 shares in the company, valued at $339,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLUB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 2.44. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. research analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Town Sports International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 12,229.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 269,701 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 70.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 158,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

