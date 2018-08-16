Traders Buy Shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $540.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $518.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Tesla traded down ($3.24) for the day and closed at $335.45

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.