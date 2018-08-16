Traders Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $113.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $175.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.52 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $2.49 for the day and closed at $263.10

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,017,000 after purchasing an additional 269,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

