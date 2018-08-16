Trinity Network Credit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,243.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $99,243.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

