UltraCoin (UTC) Market Cap Hits $165,334.00

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One UltraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. UltraCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,334.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02389327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00596930 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00027428 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010056 BTC.

UltraCoin Coin Profile

UltraCoin (UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltraCoin Coin Trading

UltraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

