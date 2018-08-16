Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Earns News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unity Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 14,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $86,454.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,680.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $28,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

