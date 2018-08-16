Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

PXD stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,249,728.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $212,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,403 shares of company stock valued at $928,361. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.