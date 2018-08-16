Xylem Inc (XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $74.76. 813,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.