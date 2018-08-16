Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 6,099,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

