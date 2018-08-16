Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Refining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Refining in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Refining by 225.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 1,230,845 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Refining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVR Refining by 23.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Refining stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 274,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,362. CVR Refining has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. This is an increase from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is 440.00%.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

