Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to report $45.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.68 million and the lowest is $45.56 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $23.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $177.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.71 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.68 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 97.71%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 351.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 59,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. 420,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,570. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.87.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

