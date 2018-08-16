Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will report $176.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.50 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $175.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $705.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.01 million to $717.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $729.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $749.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,403. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,142,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.