Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $675.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.50 million to $685.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $532.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $57.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,492.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,681. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

