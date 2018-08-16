Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 211,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,239. The company has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Lantheus by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

