Zacks: Brokerages Expect Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,249. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.60, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 41,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $3,152,970.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,503 shares of company stock valued at $311,967,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

