Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of HIIQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 368,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $324,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock worth $41,925,031. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 200,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

