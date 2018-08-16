Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of HIIQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 368,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $324,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock worth $41,925,031. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 200,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply