Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

BLPH remained flat at $$0.65 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,380. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.