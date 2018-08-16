ZoZoCoin (ZZC) Price Reaches $0.0630

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ZoZoCoin has a market cap of $122,720.00 and $0.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. In the last week, ZoZoCoin has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00254558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00154219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.06720412 BTC.

About ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoZoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

