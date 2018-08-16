ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $18.54

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $18.54. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 3194600 shares trading hands.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $634.41 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,889,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

