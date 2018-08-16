Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,429 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 531,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 119.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 717,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 754.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 155,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

