-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. Accuray has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $58,201.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 34,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $139,678.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accuray by 113.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

