$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. ASV also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASV. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

ASV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ASV has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASV by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ASV by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASV by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASV in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

