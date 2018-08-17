-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.15. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

