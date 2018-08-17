$0.20 EPS Expected for Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. Civitas Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIVI shares. ValuEngine lowered Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civitas Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civitas Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 12,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $36,081.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,346 shares of company stock valued at $391,708 over the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the second quarter worth $405,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 37.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 137,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after buying an additional 168,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Civitas Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Civitas Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

