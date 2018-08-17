-$0.23 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 2.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply