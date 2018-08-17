-$0.23 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 2.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.