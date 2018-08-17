$0.77 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,464 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $288,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $208,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $283,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Silgan has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

