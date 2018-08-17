-$0.91 EPS Expected for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

RGNX traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. 689,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,988. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -1.16.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $490,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,900. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,447 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,130,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,610,000 after acquiring an additional 705,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

