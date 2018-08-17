$1.71 EPS Expected for Praxair, Inc. (PX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) to announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Praxair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.68. Praxair posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxair will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxair.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

PX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Praxair by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,596 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Praxair during the 1st quarter worth $162,150,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth $152,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Praxair by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,726,000 after acquiring an additional 688,418 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Praxair by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,221,000 after acquiring an additional 571,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. 1,662,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,839. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

