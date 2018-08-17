$104.59 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $104.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.48 million and the highest is $107.72 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $420.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.13 million to $428.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $430.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $443.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 65,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

