1,050,540 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,000. MaxLinear comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 5,900.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 717,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 705,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,594,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after buying an additional 485,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MaxLinear by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 322,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 306,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,763,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,610,000 after buying an additional 201,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 13,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,575. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

