1,793,586 Shares in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Acquired by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,988,000. Grupo Televisa SAB makes up about 2.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,912,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,038,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 388,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 374,566 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 31.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,478,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.08. 32,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,051. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.