$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $455,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 601,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

