$203.49 Million in Sales Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will post sales of $203.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.97 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $172.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $803.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $805.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $927.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $926.97 million to $927.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELVT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,350. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 125,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,389. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $394.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

