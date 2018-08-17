22,069 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,907. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

