$3.30 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,555,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.