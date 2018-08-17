$346.25 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $346.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.30 million and the lowest is $343.60 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $326.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 255,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $220.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.02%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

