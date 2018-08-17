41,800 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $388,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

