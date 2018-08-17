$733.58 Million in Sales Expected for Covia Holdings (CVIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce sales of $733.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Covia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter worth $668,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter worth $358,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter worth $4,621,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of Covia stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 579,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,639. Covia has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

