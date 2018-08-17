$87.10 Million in Sales Expected for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $87.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $354.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $373.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Tile Shop’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tile Shop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 292,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,734. The company has a market cap of $429.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $9,572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $6,115,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 587.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 587,500 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 179.7% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 896,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 575,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 31.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 499,380 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

