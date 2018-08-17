Absolute Software (ABT) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.67.

ABT stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

