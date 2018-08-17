AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

ACRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 10,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,903. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.01.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,192. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,676,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

