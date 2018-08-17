Adient (ADNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,490,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,605 shares.The stock last traded at $44.29 and had previously closed at $42.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 50.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.