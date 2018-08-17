Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells $6,111,335.58 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 311,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $6,111,335.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 60,538,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 236.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 317,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 139,426 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

