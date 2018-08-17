Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.061147207046 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 105,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,127. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

